Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Lubbock County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Deal High School at Ralls High School

Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on January 2

12:15 PM CT on January 2 Location: Ralls, TX

Ralls, TX Conference: 2A - District 4

2A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Slaton High School at Jayton High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2

3:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Jayton, TX

Jayton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lubbock Cooper High School at West Plains High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 2

3:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Abilene High School at Lubbock High School