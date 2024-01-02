The Dallas Stars, Mason Marchment included, will meet the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Marchment? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mason Marchment vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:37 per game on the ice, is +9.

In 10 of 35 games this year Marchment has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 17 of 35 games this year, Marchment has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Marchment has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Marchment goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 2 25 Points 0 13 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

