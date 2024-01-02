The Dallas Stars, including Miro Heiskanen, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Looking to wager on Heiskanen's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen's plus-minus this season, in 25:17 per game on the ice, is -2.

In three of 35 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Heiskanen has a point in 17 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points six times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 16 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Heiskanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 2 26 Points 0 4 Goals 0 22 Assists 0

