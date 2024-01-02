Montague County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Montague County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowie High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jacksboro, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slidell High School at Prairie Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Nocona, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Ridge High School at Nocona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Nocona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School - Henrietta at Forestburg School High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Forestburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
