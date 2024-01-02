Montgomery County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Montgomery County, Texas today? We've got what you need.
Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamshire Fannett High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on January 2
- Location: Porter, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia High School at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Sadler, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
College Park High School at New Caney High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
