The Temple Owls (7-6) battle the North Texas Eagles (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday in AAC play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas vs. Temple Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up 11.8 more points per game (75.2) than the Owls allow (63.4).

When it scores more than 63.4 points, North Texas is 10-1.

Temple has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.2 points.

The Owls put up 71.8 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 59.9 the Eagles allow.

Temple is 7-5 when scoring more than 59.9 points.

North Texas has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

The Owls are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (35.8%).

The Eagles make 46.1% of their shots from the field, 5% higher than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

16.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 64.0 FG%

13.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 64.0 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.2 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

11.2 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Desiree Wooten: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Dyani Robinson: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Schedule