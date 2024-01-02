Potter County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you live in Potter County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Road High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Wellington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Childress High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Childress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
