Will Ryan Suter Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 2?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Ryan Suter going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Suter stats and insights
- Suter has scored in one of 35 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Suter has zero points on the power play.
- Suter's shooting percentage is 1.9%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:26
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 6-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.