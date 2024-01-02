The Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak at the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the 49ers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

SMU is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers rank 342nd.

The Mustangs put up 76.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.5 the 49ers give up.

SMU is 9-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored 70.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.

The Mustangs surrendered 70.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 83.1 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, SMU fared better when playing at home last year, draining 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 28% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Upcoming Schedule