How to Watch SMU vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak at the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.
SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the 49ers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- SMU is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers rank 342nd.
- The Mustangs put up 76.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.5 the 49ers give up.
- SMU is 9-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU scored 70.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
- The Mustangs surrendered 70.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 83.1 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, SMU fared better when playing at home last year, draining 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 28% three-point percentage on the road.
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 68-57
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-65
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|Charlotte
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/13/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
