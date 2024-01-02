Spurs vs. Grizzlies January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Southwest Division opponents meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) welcome in the San Antonio Spurs (4-22) at FedExForum, tipping off on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSSW
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He's also draining 43.6% of his shots from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Keldon Johnson is putting up 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He's making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- Zach Collins gets the Spurs 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Sochan is putting up 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Spurs are receiving 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 21.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.7 boards per game.
- Santi Aldama averages 11.9 points, 5.9 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- David Roddy posts 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.
- Bismack Biyombo averages 6.4 points, 1.9 assists and 6.9 boards.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Spurs
|106.0
|Points Avg.
|110.9
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.5
|43.4%
|Field Goal %
|45.4%
|33.2%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
