The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) are heavily favored (-11.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -11.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 232.5 points in 17 of 32 outings.

San Antonio's games this year have had a 234.7-point total on average, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

San Antonio is 12-20-0 ATS this year.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win four times (12.9%) in those contests.

San Antonio has not won as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 16% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 7 21.9% 106.8 218.1 113.8 237.1 224.2 Spurs 17 53.1% 111.3 218.1 123.3 237.1 232.7

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.

Seven of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.375) at home (6-10-0 record) and on the road (6-10-0).

The Spurs score an average of 111.3 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 113.8 the Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 113.8 points, San Antonio is 8-7 against the spread and 5-10 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Spurs and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 12-20 2-2 21-11 Grizzlies 13-19 0-0 13-19

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Spurs Grizzlies 111.3 Points Scored (PG) 106.8 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 8-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 5-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 123.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-5 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.