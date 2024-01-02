Spurs vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) are heavily favored (-11.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-11.5
|232.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 232.5 points in 17 of 32 outings.
- San Antonio's games this year have had a 234.7-point total on average, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- San Antonio is 12-20-0 ATS this year.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win four times (12.9%) in those contests.
- San Antonio has not won as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 16% chance of walking away with the win.
Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|7
|21.9%
|106.8
|218.1
|113.8
|237.1
|224.2
|Spurs
|17
|53.1%
|111.3
|218.1
|123.3
|237.1
|232.7
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Seven of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.375) at home (6-10-0 record) and on the road (6-10-0).
- The Spurs score an average of 111.3 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 113.8 the Grizzlies allow.
- When it scores more than 113.8 points, San Antonio is 8-7 against the spread and 5-10 overall.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|12-20
|2-2
|21-11
|Grizzlies
|13-19
|0-0
|13-19
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Spurs
|Grizzlies
|111.3
|106.8
|25
|30
|8-7
|1-0
|5-10
|1-0
|123.3
|113.8
|28
|14
|2-1
|9-5
|1-2
|7-7
