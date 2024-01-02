The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) on January 2, 2024 at FedExForum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.3% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 5-10 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Spurs are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 24th.

The Spurs score just 2.5 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (113.8).

San Antonio has put together a 5-10 record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (114.8 per game) than on the road (107.9). But they are also allowing more at home (124.6) than away (122.1).

At home the Spurs are collecting 30.8 assists per game, 3.0 more than away (27.8).

Spurs Injuries