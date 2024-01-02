Player prop bet options for Desmond Bane and others are available when the Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Devin Vassell's 18.3-point scoring average is 2.2 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Vassell's assists average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Bane is 23.5 points. That is 1.1 fewer than his season average of 24.6.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.6 -- is 0.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Bane's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Bane's 3.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Tuesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

The 21.0 points Jaren Jackson Jr. scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Tuesday (19.5).

He grabs 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

