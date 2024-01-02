Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Canadiens on January 2, 2024
Jason Robertson is among the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens meet at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Canadiens Additional Info
|Stars vs. Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs. Canadiens Prediction
|Stars vs. Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Robertson has been a top contributor on Dallas this season, with 36 points in 35 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|9
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 35 games, with 14 goals and 20 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Roope Hintz has 33 total points for Dallas, with 15 goals and 18 assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Michael Matheson has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with six goals and 21 assists.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.