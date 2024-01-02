How to Watch UTSA vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when they visit the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPNU.
UTSA vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 45.5% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- UTSA has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 20th.
- The Roadrunners put up an average of 78.7 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 75.9 the Blazers give up.
- UTSA is 6-3 when it scores more than 75.9 points.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- At home UTSA is putting up 80.7 points per game, 4.4 more than it is averaging on the road (76.3).
- At home the Roadrunners are giving up 74.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they are on the road (85).
- UTSA makes more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than on the road (34.2%).
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 66-65
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Army
|L 63-53
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/28/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 103-89
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/2/2024
|UAB
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
