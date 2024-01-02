The UTSA Roadrunners' (6-6) AAC schedule includes Tuesday's game against the East Carolina Pirates (7-4) at Minges Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Roadrunners score an average of 63.5 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 54.5 the Pirates give up.
  • When it scores more than 54.5 points, UTSA is 6-5.
  • East Carolina is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.5 points.
  • The Pirates put up 65.2 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 63.5 the Roadrunners allow.
  • When East Carolina puts up more than 63.5 points, it is 6-0.
  • UTSA has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 65.2 points.
  • The Pirates are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Roadrunners concede to opponents (36.3%).
  • The Roadrunners make 40.0% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTSA Leaders

  • Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 31.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
  • Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.1 FG%
  • Sidney Love: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Idara Udo: 6.6 PTS, 44.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Oregon L 61-48 Matthew Knight Arena
12/19/2023 @ Seattle U W 75-64 Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Temple L 71-58 Liacouras Center
1/2/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/6/2024 Wichita State - UTSA Convocation Center
1/10/2024 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.