How to Watch the UTSA vs. East Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners' (6-6) AAC schedule includes Tuesday's game against the East Carolina Pirates (7-4) at Minges Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners score an average of 63.5 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 54.5 the Pirates give up.
- When it scores more than 54.5 points, UTSA is 6-5.
- East Carolina is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Pirates put up 65.2 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 63.5 the Roadrunners allow.
- When East Carolina puts up more than 63.5 points, it is 6-0.
- UTSA has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 65.2 points.
- The Pirates are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Roadrunners concede to opponents (36.3%).
- The Roadrunners make 40.0% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.
UTSA Leaders
- Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 31.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
- Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.1 FG%
- Sidney Love: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Idara Udo: 6.6 PTS, 44.9 FG%
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 61-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Seattle U
|W 75-64
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Temple
|L 71-58
|Liacouras Center
|1/2/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Wichita State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
