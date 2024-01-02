The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) are favored (-6.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPNU. The point total is set at 158.5 for the matchup.

UTSA vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -6.5 158.5

Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats

UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 158.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

UTSA's games this season have had an average of 157.9 points, 0.6 fewer points than this game's total.

UTSA's ATS record is 4-8-0 this year.

UAB has a 4-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-8-0 mark from UTSA.

UTSA vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 4 36.4% 77.5 156.2 75.9 155.1 147.8 UTSA 7 58.3% 78.7 156.2 79.2 155.1 150.7

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

Against the spread in AAC games, the Blazers were 6-7-0 last year.

The Roadrunners score just 2.8 more points per game (78.7) than the Blazers allow (75.9).

UTSA is 3-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall when it scores more than 75.9 points.

UTSA vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 4-7-0 0-4 9-2-0 UTSA 4-8-0 1-3 8-4-0

UTSA vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB UTSA 17-2 Home Record 8-10 7-5 Away Record 2-11 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

