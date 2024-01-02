Victor Wembanyama vs. Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
At FedExForum on Tuesday, January 2, Keldon Johnson's San Antonio Spurs (5-27) hit the road to meet the Memphis Grizzlies (10-22). The tip is at 8:00 PM ET.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSSW
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Arena: FedExForum
Victor Wembanyama vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Desmond Bane
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1151.1
|1195.9
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|41.1
|38.6
|Fantasy Rank
|25
|19
Victor Wembanyama vs. Desmond Bane Insights
Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama gets the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.3 boards and 3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocks (first in league).
- The Spurs have been outscored by 12 points per game (posting 111.3 points per game, 25th in league, while conceding 123.3 per contest, 28th in NBA) and have a -384 scoring differential.
- San Antonio loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It collects 43.1 rebounds per game (21st in league) compared to its opponents' 46.9.
- The Spurs connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 34.3% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 14.5 per contest their opponents make, shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.
- San Antonio has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 15 per game (28th in NBA) while forcing 12.8 (21st in league).
Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane posts 24.6 points, 4.6 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- The Grizzlies have a -227 scoring differential, falling short by seven points per game. They're putting up 106.8 points per game to rank 30th in the league and are allowing 113.8 per contest to rank 15th in the NBA.
- The 41.8 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 24th in the NBA, and are 4.5 fewer than the 46.3 its opponents record per contest.
- The Grizzlies hit 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 33.2% rate (29th in the NBA), compared to the 14.2 per outing their opponents make while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.
- Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Grizz commit 13.8 per game (22nd in the league) and force 14.7 (fourth in NBA action).
Victor Wembanyama vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Desmond Bane
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-6.3
|-5.3
|Usage Percentage
|29.9%
|29.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|53.2%
|59.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|18.7%
|7.3%
|Assist Pct
|16.2%
|27.5%
