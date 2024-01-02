Webb County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Webb County, Texas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Webb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
H M King High School at Harmony School of Excellence - Laredo
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Laredo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.