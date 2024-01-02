Wise County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Wise County, Texas today? We have the information here.
Wise County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Callisburg High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Paradise, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Whitesboro, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay High School at Alvord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Alvord, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesboro High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
