Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tuesday college basketball lineup features top teams in action. Among those games is the Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Patriots vs. Rhode Island Rams
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Location: Kingston, Rhode Island
How to Watch George Mason vs. Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Roadrunners vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
How to Watch UTSA vs. East Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson Wildcats vs. La Salle Explorers
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Tom Gola Arena
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Davidson vs. La Salle
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas Eagles vs. Temple Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch North Texas vs. Temple
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mercer Bears
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hawkins Arena
- Location: Macon, Georgia
How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mercer
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa
- TV: Peacock
