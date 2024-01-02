Wood County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Wood County, Texas today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wood County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mineola High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Mount Vernon, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
