The Dallas Stars, with Wyatt Johnston, are in action Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus this season, in 16:50 per game on the ice, is -5.

In Johnston's 35 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Johnston has a point in 14 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Johnston hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Johnston has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 2 21 Points 1 9 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

