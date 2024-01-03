Wednesday's contest between the No. 6 Baylor Bears (12-0) and the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) at Foster Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Baylor squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Bears are coming off of an 85-79 victory over Texas in their most recent outing on Saturday.

The Bears head into this contest on the heels of an 85-79 victory against Texas on Saturday. In their last outing on Saturday, the Horned Frogs secured an 81-67 win over BYU. Jada Walker recorded 19 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Bears. In the Horned Frogs' win, Sedona Prince led the team with 25 points (adding 10 rebounds and one assist).

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears defeated the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in an 85-79 win on December 30, which was their signature win of the season.

The Bears have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Baylor has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

The Bears have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 90) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 92) on November 19

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs' signature win of the season came in an 88-81 victory on November 25 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

According to the RPI, the Bears have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

TCU has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (seven).

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 30

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 98) on December 1

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 100) on November 12

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

TCU Leaders

Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game (scoring 84.7 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball while giving up 55.3 per contest to rank 40th in college basketball) and have a +353 scoring differential overall.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 27.1 points per game, with a +379 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 53.4 per outing (20th in college basketball).

