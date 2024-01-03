The Baylor Bears (11-0) play the TCU Horned Frogs (12-0) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Information

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Dre'Una Edwards: 12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

TCU Players to Watch

  • Sedona Prince: 20.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK
  • Madison Conner: 22.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aaliyah Roberson: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

