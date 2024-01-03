Goliad County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Goliad County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Goliad County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goliad High School at McMullen County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
