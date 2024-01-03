The Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) play a fellow Southland opponent, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-4), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at American Bank Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Houston Christian Players to Watch

N'Denasija Collins: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kennedy Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Amy Cotton: 5.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Enya Maguire: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Alecia Westbrook: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Paige Allen: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mireia Aguado: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Violeta Verano: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

