The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-4) welcome in the Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 56.2 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 55.1 the Islanders allow.

Houston Christian has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.

Texas A&M-CC's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 56.2 points.

The 66.3 points per game the Islanders record are only 1.8 more points than the Huskies give up (64.5).

Texas A&M-CC has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 64.5 points.

Houston Christian is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

The Islanders shoot 38.9% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Huskies allow defensively.

The Huskies shoot 38.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Islanders concede.

Houston Christian Leaders

N'Denasija Collins: 13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedy Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Amy Cotton: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Enya Maguire: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 28.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Schedule