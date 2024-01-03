The Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) welcome in the Houston Cougars (9-3) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score 27.5 more points per game (78.9) than the Wildcats allow (51.4).
  • Houston has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 51.4 points.
  • Kansas State is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 78.9 points.
  • The 77.9 points per game the Wildcats record are 13.0 more points than the Cougars give up (64.9).
  • Kansas State has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.
  • Houston is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 48.0% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Houston Leaders

  • Laila Blair: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)
  • N'Yah Boyd: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)
  • Bria Patterson: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
  • Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Maliyah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Washington State L 95-48 Beasley Coliseum
12/20/2023 Rice W 71-63 Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 Texas Tech L 79-71 Fertitta Center
1/3/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Baylor - Foster Pavilion
1/10/2024 BYU - Fertitta Center

