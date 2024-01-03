AAC rivals square off when the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) welcome in the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at Devlin Fieldhouse, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rice Stats Insights

Rice has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Owls are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.

The Owls put up 6.0 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (79.8).

When it scores more than 79.8 points, Rice is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rice scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.2.

At home, the Owls allowed 73.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away (79.5).

At home, Rice drained 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule