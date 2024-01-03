The Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) battle a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Rice vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rice vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Rice has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Tulane has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Green Wave's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

