The Wichita State Shockers (5-8) hope to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Rice Owls (6-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Shockers average only two more points per game (63.8) than the Owls allow (61.8).

Wichita State has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 61.8 points.

Rice is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.

The Owls average only 1.3 more points per game (69.4) than the Shockers give up (68.1).

Rice is 6-2 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Wichita State has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.

The Owls shoot 38.8% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Shockers concede defensively.

The Shockers' 38.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.7 higher than the Owls have given up.

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 42.4 FG%

6.2 PTS, 42.4 FG% Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

Rice Schedule