How to Watch the Rice vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (5-8) hope to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Rice Owls (6-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison
- The Shockers average only two more points per game (63.8) than the Owls allow (61.8).
- Wichita State has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 61.8 points.
- Rice is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Owls average only 1.3 more points per game (69.4) than the Shockers give up (68.1).
- Rice is 6-2 when scoring more than 68.1 points.
- Wichita State has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Owls shoot 38.8% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Shockers concede defensively.
- The Shockers' 38.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.7 higher than the Owls have given up.
Rice Leaders
- Dominique Ennis: 13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)
- Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 42.4 FG%
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
Rice Schedule
|12/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 80-72
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 85-59
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Houston
|L 71-63
|Fertitta Center
|1/3/2024
|Wichita State
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/7/2024
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Charlotte
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
