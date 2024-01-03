The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

San Diego State Stats Insights

This season, the Aztecs have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

San Diego State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 264th.

The Aztecs score 77.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 72.2 the Bulldogs give up.

San Diego State is 8-1 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Fresno State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

Fresno State has compiled a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 171st.

The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs allow.

Fresno State has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

San Diego State scores 78.3 points per game in home games, compared to 71.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.0 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Aztecs are allowing 11.8 fewer points per game (60.5) than when playing on the road (72.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, San Diego State has performed better when playing at home this year, making 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (65.5).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 12.1 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than away (72.2).

Beyond the arc, Fresno State made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule