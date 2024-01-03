Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Baylor Bears (11-0) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (12-0) at 8:00 PM ET.

TCU vs. Baylor Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TCU Players to Watch

Sedona Prince: 20.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK

20.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK Madison Conner: 22.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

22.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaliyah Roberson: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Baylor Players to Watch

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

