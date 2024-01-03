The Baylor Bears (12-0) will look to build on a 12-game win run when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Horned Frogs have won 14 games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs average 25.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Bears allow (55.3).

TCU is 14-0 when it scores more than 55.3 points.

Baylor is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Bears put up 31.3 more points per game (84.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).

Baylor has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 53.4 points.

When TCU allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 14-0.

This year the Bears are shooting 48% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

The Horned Frogs shoot 47.1% from the field, just 10.1% higher than the Bears concede.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Schedule