Wednesday's contest at United Supermarkets Arena has the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-1) taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-64 win, heavily favoring Texas.

In their last time out, the Red Raiders won on Saturday 79-71 against Houston.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Texas Tech 64

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Red Raiders beat the Santa Clara Broncos, the No. 69 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 61-56 on November 25, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas Tech is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Red Raiders are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas Tech is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 69) on November 25

79-71 on the road over Houston (No. 87) on December 30

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 111) on November 29

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on November 13

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 145) on November 20

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Jasmine Shavers: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Kilah Freelon: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.1 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.1 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Elina Arike: 5.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game with a +242 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.6 points per game (87th in college basketball) and allow 56.3 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.