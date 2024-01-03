How to Watch the Texas vs. Texas Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) battle the Texas Longhorns (13-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in Big 12 play. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns put up 35.7 more points per game (92) than the Red Raiders give up (56.3).
- When it scores more than 56.3 points, Texas is 13-1.
- Texas Tech's record is 12-2 when it allows fewer than 92 points.
- The Red Raiders put up 17.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Longhorns give up (56.6).
- Texas Tech is 12-2 when scoring more than 56.6 points.
- When Texas gives up fewer than 73.6 points, it is 11-0.
- The Red Raiders are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Longhorns concede to opponents (38.8%).
- The Longhorns shoot 52.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Red Raiders concede.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Madison Booker: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.4 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (25-for-54)
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 104-51
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|W 97-52
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Baylor
|L 85-79
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|TCU
|-
|Moody Center
