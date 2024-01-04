Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 106-98 loss to the Grizzlies (his last game) Vassell produced 11 points.

With prop bets available for Vassell, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.1 19.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.3 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.4 PRA -- 24.5 25.7 PR -- 21.5 22.3 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.3 per contest.

He's put up 6.9 threes per game, or 15.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vassell's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 13th in possessions per game with 105.5.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 24th in the league, conceding 119.7 points per game.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.5 assists per game, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Devin Vassell vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 33 17 3 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.