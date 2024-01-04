Can we count on Jason Robertson lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Robertson stats and insights

In 10 of 36 games this season, Robertson has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Robertson has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 114 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 1 1 0 21:16 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:40 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:45 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:37 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:33 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:53 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:37 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.