Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's contest at Montagne Center has the Lamar Cardinals (6-4) squaring off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 61-55 victory for Lamar, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Lamar Cardinals earned a 61-58 win over Loyola Marymount.
Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 61, Incarnate Word 55
Other Southland Predictions
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- The Lamar Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 61-58 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions on December 30.
- The Lamar Cardinals have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).
Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins
- 61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 193) on December 30
- 56-44 over UTEP (No. 217) on November 22
- 74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 230) on November 10
- 63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 250) on December 13
Lamar Leaders
- Akasha Davis: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.0 FG%
- Sabria Dean: 13.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)
- Jacei Denley: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- R'Mani Taylor: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 62.9 FG%
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Lamar Cardinals outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (scoring 64.1 points per game to rank 215th in college basketball while allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball) and have a +53 scoring differential overall.
