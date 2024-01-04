For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nils Lundkvist a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through 27 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Lundkvist has picked up two assists on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:31 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:05 Home W 5-4 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 5-4 SO 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

