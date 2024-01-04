How to Watch North Texas vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AAC rivals battle when the Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) welcome in the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) at Charles Koch Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other AAC Games
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green are shooting 43.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 39.7% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.
- North Texas has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.
- The Shockers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mean Green rank 122nd.
- The Mean Green put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Shockers allow (71.8).
- North Texas has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Texas put up 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (63.5).
- The Mean Green conceded 53.0 points per game at home last season, and 59.8 on the road.
- North Texas made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than on the road (36.1%).
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 78-52
|UNT Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|W 80-57
|UNT Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tulane
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Temple
|-
|UNT Coliseum
