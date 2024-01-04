AAC rivals battle when the Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) welcome in the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) at Charles Koch Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green are shooting 43.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 39.7% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.

North Texas has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.

The Shockers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mean Green rank 122nd.

The Mean Green put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Shockers allow (71.8).

North Texas has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Texas put up 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (63.5).

The Mean Green conceded 53.0 points per game at home last season, and 59.8 on the road.

North Texas made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than on the road (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule