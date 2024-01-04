Will Radek Faksa find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:47 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:20 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:53 Away L 5-4

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

