Thursday's contest that pits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) at UTRGV Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-68 in favor of SFA, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 79, UT Rio Grande Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-11.2)

SFA (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to SFA, who is 5-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Vaqueros are 5-5-0 and the 'Jacks are 6-5-0. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games, while SFA has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks are outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game, with a +130 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.1 points per game (108th in college basketball) and allow 68.1 per contest (115th in college basketball).

SFA wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.9 boards. It records 39.2 rebounds per game (78th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3.

SFA hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

SFA has committed 17.6 turnovers per game (363rd in college basketball) while forcing 17.5 (fourth in college basketball).

