The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

ESPN+

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

SFA is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

The 'Jacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Vaqueros and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

