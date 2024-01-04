Thursday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-5) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-10) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SFA, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Ladyjacks earned a 111-38 victory against UNT Dallas.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 74, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks captured their signature win of the season on December 7, when they claimed a 76-71 victory over the Portland Pilots, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings.

The Ladyjacks have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats (three).

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

76-71 at home over Portland (No. 96) on December 7

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 25

66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 192) on December 21

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on December 2

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 237) on November 29

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 16 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.6 FG%

16 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.6 FG% Destini Lombard: 11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Zoe Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34) Tyler McCliment-Call: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks outscore opponents by 10 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball while allowing 67.7 per contest to rank 256th in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential overall.

The Ladyjacks are putting up 85.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 18.3 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (67).

In 2023-24, SFA is surrendering 65 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 65.4.

