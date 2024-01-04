Spurs vs. Bucks January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (21-7), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center, battle the San Antonio Spurs (4-23). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Spurs vs. Bucks Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games
- December 23 at the Mavericks
- December 29 at the Trail Blazers
- December 26 at home vs the Jazz
- December 28 at the Trail Blazers
- January 2 at the Grizzlies
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama puts up 18.5 points, 10.7 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 27.9% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.
- Keldon Johnson posts 17.2 points, 6.5 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.
- Zach Collins puts up 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.
- Jeremy Sochan averages 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Devin Vassell averages 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 60.0% of his shots from the field (ninth in league).
- Damian Lillard is putting up 26.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. He's sinking 44.0% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).
- Brook Lopez is averaging 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Bobby Portis gets the Bucks 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Khris Middleton is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Bucks
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|124.4
|122.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.0
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|49.8%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.