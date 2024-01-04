How to Watch the Spurs vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on January 4, 2024.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Bucks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Spurs Prediction
|Bucks vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Spurs Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have given up to their opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 4-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.1% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.
- The Spurs put up an average of 110.9 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 119.7 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs put up 114.8 points per game, 7.5 more than away (107.3). Defensively they allow 124.6 points per game at home, 3.4 more than away (121.2).
- San Antonio is giving up more points at home (124.6 per game) than away (121.2).
- The Spurs collect 3.4 more assists per game at home (30.8) than away (27.4).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Doug McDermott
|Out
|Forearm
|Zach Collins
|Out
|Ankle
|Malaki Branham
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.