Player prop betting options for Jason Robertson, Nathan MacKinnon and others are available in the Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche matchup at American Airlines Center on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Robertson has been a top contributor on Dallas this season, with 37 points in 36 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' top contributors through 36 games, with 14 goals and 20 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Roope Hintz has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists through 34 games for Dallas.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 3 0 3 4 at Blues Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

MacKinnon drives the offense for Colorado with 61 points (1.6 per game), with 20 goals and 41 assists in 38 games (playing 22:47 per game).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Jan. 2 1 2 3 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 1 1 4

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Mikko Rantanen has collected 47 points this season, with 19 goals and 28 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Jan. 2 0 2 2 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 1 0 1 7 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 1

