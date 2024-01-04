The James Madison Dukes versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is one of 12 games on Thursday's college basketball schedule that features a Sun Belt team in action.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Sun Belt Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV
Old Dominion Monarchs at Troy Trojans 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Old Dominion Monarchs at Troy Trojans 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Georgia State Panthers at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Georgia State Panthers at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Georgia Southern Eagles at Arkansas State Red Wolves 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Georgia Southern Eagles at Arkansas State Red Wolves 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at South Alabama Jaguars 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at South Alabama Jaguars 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
James Madison Dukes at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
James Madison Dukes at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Texas State Bobcats 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Texas State Bobcats 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.